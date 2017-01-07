RHI scandal makes us all second class citizens, says McCann

Eamonn McCann says the RHI scandal makes us all second class citizens and that we suffer levels of public accountability far inferior to those enjoyed in other parts of the world.

The Foyle People Before Profit MLA claims a RHI-scale controversy simply wouldn’t be tolerated in other jurisdictions without resignations or inquiries.

“Apparently, we in this part of the world aren’t entitled to accountable government,” said Mr McCann.

“We cannot expect ministers or officials to be brought to book for actions which in most jurisdictions would have the miscreants run out of office without their feet touching the ground,” he added.

“The people are being insulted every day the issue remains unresolved,” he said.

The Foyle MLA called on Sinn Féin to pull the plug on the Executive and force fresh elections.

The veteran socialist was bullish about People Before Profit’s prospective chances despite a reduction in seats from six to five in Foyle suggesting a contest would be even more keenly competitive than last year.

“It’s time for Sinn Fein to do the business or get off the pot,” said Mr McCann.

“It’s said on all sides that an election would be pointless because the same parties would be returned in the same numbers. Well, why don’t we put this to the test?

“People Before Profit will appeal to voters irrespective of community to stand united against the abuse of trust and the class priorities exposed in the RHI scandal,” he said.