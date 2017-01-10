RHI Scandal: Stephen Nolan comes off holiday to present special programme on political crisis

Broadcaster, Stephen Nolan, has come off his holiday in the U.S.A. to present a special programme on the political crisis in the north of Ireland.

Mr. Nolan posted a message on social media site, Twitter, on Monday afternoon saying he would be presenting the programme from Los Angeles, California.

Mr. Nolan’s message came hot on the heels of the shocking news that Sinn Fein MLA for Foyle, Martin McGuinness, announced his resignation from his position as deputy First Minister.

The time difference between the north of Ireland and Los Angeles meant that Mr. Nolan was presenting the programme at 1a.m.