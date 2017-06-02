Ripped off tag and threw it away

A Shantallow teenager who ripped off an electronic tag and threw it away last month, will be conditionally discharged in 12 months if he pays security company G4S £71.10 in compensation and doesn’t come before the courts again within that time.

