River searches ongoing in recovery mission

The family of a man missing after entering the River Foyle have urged anyone searching for him to coordinate through Foyle Search and Rescue.

A recovery mission was last night continuing on and along the river, involving Derry charity Foyle Search and Rescue, the PSNI and other agencies.

It is understood a man entered the river on Tuesday evening and despite the tireless efforts of emergency services since his remains have not been recovered.

Foyle Search and Rescue, the PSNI, Ambulance personnel and Fire and Rescue crews were tasked to the river on Tuesday at around 5.30pm following reports that a man had entered the river.

Foyle Search and Rescue dispatched a pager team and a secondary response team arrived and conducted a search and rescue operation, which continued until 10pm, when it became a recovery operation.

The Derry charity have been conducting search operations since.

PSNI Inspector Ian Hunt confirmed police have also been involved in conducting searches of the river.

Speaking about the operation on Tuesday, a Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said: “NIFRS attended a call at 5.30pm following reports of a person in the Foyle River.

“The Water Rescue Team and the Specialist Rescue Team were deployed and searches were made of the river and the bank.

“Firefighters remained at the scene until 8pm before handing over to other agencies.”

A Northern Ireland Ambulance Service spokesperson meanwhile said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service was called at 5.29pm following reports of incident at Foyle Bridge.

“One Rapid Response Vehicle and one A&E crew attended the scene. No-one was transported to hospital.”

Foyle Search and Rescue have stated that the family of the person believed to have entered the River Foyle are grateful for the support they are getting from the wider community, but have asked that all search efforts are coordinated through Foyle Search & Rescue, who are working with police.”