Roads chief Conor Loughrey hopeful work on Newbuildings to Strabane stretch of A5 will get underway by end of the year

TransportNI’s Western Divisional Roads Manager Conor Loughrey has advised members of Derry City and Strabane District Council he’s hopeful work on the Newbuildings to Strabane section of the A5 will get underway before the end of the year.

Addressing members of the council’s Environment and Regeneration Committee on Tuesday afternoon, he said recent progress on the flagship A5 and A6 projects had been pleasing and that he hoped the critical infrastructure schemes will continue to proceed in the months ahead.

He said: “At a strategic level the A6 and A5 are key schemes which will significantly benefit the North West of the province. Construction works have commenced on the A6 Randalstown to Castledawson dualling scheme and the section between Dungiven and Derry City is at procurement stage.”

The roads chief acknowledged that the pace of the A5 development had partly been dictated by the Public Inquiry into the massive roads project but that he was hopeful work on the Newbuildings to Strabane section could start later this year.

“The Public Inquiry hearing on the A5 has been completed and subject to a satisfactory outcome from the Public Inquiry process and completion of the statutory processes it is intended that construction on a section which extends from Newbuildings to north of Strabane could commence in November/December 2017.”