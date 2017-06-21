Roads chief reminds local councillors to take down their comrades’ election posters

TransportNI maintenance engineer, Robert McCartney, has asked councillors on Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Environment and Regeneration Committee to ensure their comrades’ election posters are removed by tomorrow.

Mr. McCartney, speaking after briefing the committee on TNI’s Spring Report for the Western Division, reminded councillors it’s now a fortnight since the Westminster General Election.

“Just a reminder that all election posters should be removed. We’d appreciate your co-operation,” said Mr. McCartney.

Under the Planning (Control of Advertisements) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2015 all posters must be removed within two weeks of elections.