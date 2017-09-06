Ronan McCay raising suicide awareness with Mood Walk

Long-standing campaign fundraiser with the Integrated Education Fund (IEF), Ronan McCay, will be donning the walking slippers this Friday in support of another worthwhile cause, AWARE Defeat Depression’s Mood Walk to mark World Suicide Prevention Week.

The event takes place at the Foyle Arena at 6 p.m. on September 8.

Said Mr. McCay: “The Mood Walk will be a great event and I am really looking forward to it. I would urge anyone that is considering participating in the Mood Walk to sign up on the AWARE website as soon as possible. All registered participants will receive the new AWARE Mood Walk t-shirt as well as an AWARE Fundraising pack.

“Depression can affect anyone at any stage in their life, and unfortunately there is still a massive stigma attached to the illness. Support from the local community would help to tackle that stigma, so I would encourage walkers or runners of all ages and capabilities to sign up and participate in the AWARE Mood Walk. “AWARE has just opened a third support group in the City this week so we really are a charity at the heart of Derry and we need your support.”

Register for the Mood Walk by calling the AWARE office on 028 9035 7820 or visiting the website at www.aware-ni.org/moodwalk