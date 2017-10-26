Rosemount steps closed off at weekends

Derry & Strabane Council has advised local people that the steps area at Baldrick Crescent in Rosemount will be closed off on Friday and Saturday evenings as of next weekend.

The decision was taken following joint work with community representatives in the area to address ongoing problems with anti-social behaviour.

The gates at the steps will now be locked at 6pm on Friday evenings, reopened at 7.30am on Saturday morning, and locked again at 6pm on Saturday evening and reopened on Sunday morning at 7.30am.

A spokesperson for Council said the measure should help to deter people from hanging around the area. “Having worked closely with the community representatives in the local area, it was clear that direct action had to be taken to deal with the growing problem of anti-social behaviour in and around Baldrick Crescent,” the spokesperson said. “From Friday the gates will be closed to the public which should help to disperse people from the steps, and we are considering a number of additional measures should they be required.

“We will continue to liaise with the local community and to monitor the situation over the coming weeks to see if the closure helps to address the problem and identify any additional requirements going forwards.”

The closure is being introduced as a temporary arrangement, with a view to introducing lighting in the steps area and along the link to the Glen Road and reopening the steps once this additional lighting has been introduced.