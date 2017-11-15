Rugby World Cup 2023: Derry's hopes dashed as France is named host nation

Derry will not host a major nation during Rugby World Cup 2023 after all, after it was announced the tournament will be held in France.

Last month World Rugby discounted Celtic Park as a potential venue for World Cup 2023 while recommending that South Africa should host the competition in six years time.

Derry's disappointment was confirmed this afternoon after international and continental rugby unions rejected World Rugby's recommendation but selected France, not Ireland.

As it happened the Irish bid was trounced in the first round of voting with France receiving 18 votes, Ireland 8 and South Africa 13.

France ultimately out-polled South Africa with 24 votes to 15 in the run-off to secure the bid.