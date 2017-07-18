Ruthless burglars targeting local Mass-goers

Ruthless burglars are targeting homes in Derry while housholders are at Mass, out on messages, or visiting neighbours, a local MLA has warned.

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan urged vigilance after a spate of incidents in the Bogside over recent weeks.

Ms. Mullan said a number of constituents have raised concerns and fears over the continuing phenomenon of distraction and walk-in burglaries throughout the city, but particularly in the Bogside, an area that long boasted an unlocked door culture.

Unfortunately that’s not longer the case, lamented the Foyle MLA.

“This is an area of the city where it has been a tradition to have the front door and porch door open. Sadly there are those out there who will use it as an opportunity to exploit for their criminal activities targeting houses.

“On many occasions we hear of such incidents and never think it will happen to us and that someone else will be the victim.

“I would appeal to people who are just nipping out to the local shop, calling with a neighbour or just going to Mass for half an hour to ensure they lock their doors at all time. The criminals carrying out these acts are always on the lookout for their next victim. All too often now they are looking for car keys, whatever money they can get their hands on and can be in and out of a house in a couple of minutes,” she said.

Ms. Mullan called on those engaged in this activity to desist, pointing out they “care nothing for the hurt, fear and damage they cause, but only for their own selfish greed”.