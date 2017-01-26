Ryanair apologises after Derry plane diverted due to high winds beyond its control

Ryanair confirmed its Glasgow to Derry flight landed safely in Belfast this afternoon after being diverted due to high winds at Eglinton.

Passengers had been due to arrive in the city shortly after 3pm but were eventually bussed up to Derry from Belfast.

A Ryanair spokesperson said: “This flight from Glasgow to Derry (26 Jan) was diverted to Belfast International due to high winds at Derry Airport.

“The aircraft landed normally and customers were transferred to Derry by coach. To minimise delay, customers on the return flight to Glasgow are being transferred to Dublin where this flight will depart from. Ryanair sincerely apologised to all those affected by this weather diversion, which was entirely beyond our control.”