Ryanair flight diverts to Belfast as Derry is buffeted by strong winds

A Ryanair flight from Glasgow to Derry has been diverted to Belfast as strong winds buffeted the North West this afternoon.

The plane had been due to land in the city shortly after 3pm but was redirected.

Passengers will make their way to their intended destination by bus from Belfast from 5.45pm, according to City of Derry Airport, whilst those who had been due to travel to Glasgow from Derry on the same plane at 3.30pm are being bussed to Dublin.