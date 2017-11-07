Safety concerns at busy junction

SDLP Councillor Shauna Cusack is calling on the Department for Infrastructure to take action to address a “serious safety issue” facing drivers at a busy junction in Derry.

Colr. Cusack said that motorists exiting Kylemore Park onto Creggan Road were facing problems with visibility.

Councillor Shauna Cusack

She said: “When drivers are trying to exit the park they find the railings surrounding the traffic lights are at such a level that oncoming traffic is difficult to see.

“I live in this area, use this exit frequently, and can confirm that the visibility at this junction is dangerously poor, especially if you have a small or low vehicle.”

Colr. Cusack said that officials have previously been contacted regarding the matter.

“The Department have been contacted a number of times about this but are refusing to acknowledge there is a problem,” she claimed.

“There have been accidents in the past at the junction and numerous near misses, but none serious enough to register as a hazard with DFI.

“I have therefore taken to the doors asking residents to sign a petition confirming if they consider these railings a problem. The response has been incredible with all residents eager to sign while describing their own experiences and concerns.”

Colr. Cusack added: “Transport NI have recently undertaken works to change the crossing from a pelican to a puffin in order to improve pedestrian safety which is welcomed. However, if they are serious about safety they need to take positive action to redesign or replace the surrounding railings before someone is seriously injured, or worse.

“ I will be forwarding the signatures gathered from the 183 homes called upon within the next week to the Department so if anyone wants to add their name to the petition please get in touch soon.”