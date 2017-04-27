Safety measures moves to get the grass cut

A number of safety initiatives were needed before council workers could start cutting the grass in the borough, including in the Roe Valley.

Causeway Council revealed they had been working with the Department of Infrastructure to resolve the issue, “to eliminate or minimise safety concerns for operatives working on grass cutting duties to roundabouts and verges.”

“Highway grass cutting presents a number of hazards such as traffic speed, visibility and proximity of operatives to moving vehicles,” said a Council spokesperson.

“TransportNI are working with Council to try and reduce /minimise these risks to operatives.

“For example, this might mean reducing grassed areas where traffic flow is large and/or fast moving or making verges and roundabouts more accessible to mowers by providing ramps,” said a Council spokesperson.

Council said grass cutting was underway this week.

SDLP Colr. John Deighan welcomed news work was underway. He said the length of grass and amount of weeds, growing as high as one foot on the verges of the main roads throughout the Roe Valley, is “nothing short of embarrassing.”

“I drive on the Edenmore Road everyday and it’s like ‘The Jungle Book’,” said Colr. Deighan.

“I’m half expecting a lion to come out onto the road some day. The people of Limavady are very proud of their local area, and to see grass and weeds growing up to one foot on the verges of the main roads is nothing short of embarrassing.”

Colr. Deighan added: “The residents of Limavady are hardworking tax and ratepayers, and they are frustrated with the lack of working partnership between Council and Transport NI.”