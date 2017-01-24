Saoradh plans Strand Road stop and search protest

Ireland’s newest political party, Saoradh, will demonstrate against what it argues has been an increase in the use of stop and search powers outside Strand Road police station on Saturday.

The group, which was founded in September, claimed “the Crown Forces have intensified their campaign of harassment, intimidation and abuse towards Republicans in Derry City recently”.

The party said it would protest against what it described as a “draconian Crown Force campaign” at 2pm on Saturday. It claimed the PSNI has increased its use of stop and search powers since Saoradh’s formation.

“Stop and search is used extensively to curtail activists and their loved ones, house raids have multiplied with many everyday items seized including family cars and kids Christmas presents.

“It claims this has been part of an attempt to “counter the recent formation of Saoradh,” it said.