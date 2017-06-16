Sara Ryan: The youngest Chief Operations Officer in Ireland

She’s easily spotted amongst the corporate hues of the business world, usually adorned with the best and brightest outfit in the room, but make no mistake, Sara Ryan Chief Operations Officer of Junk Kouture is a colourful force to be reckoned with.

Inspiring young designers in second level education to use everyday junk materials to create striking works of wearable art, Junk Kouture is a competition which calls on all budding fashionistas to see if they have what it takes to be crowned Kings or Queens of the upcycled catwalk.

At just 23, the Inishowen woman took the helm of the competition’s Irish and European operations and has since successfully steered it to new and dizzying heights of expansion and growth.

Sara is a former student of Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana and NUIG Galway, and is the daughter of well-known Inishowen councillor John Ryan. Unapologetically, Sara revealed: “I’m aware that people might perceive my age to be surprising, but when I walk into a meeting I know I’m one of the most informed people in there.

“I know this brand inside and out and I’ve helped it develop since joining the company as an intern.”

However, overcoming ageism is the least of Sara’s worries.

Pulling off an annual 5,000 attendee event in Dublin’s 3arena largely occupies her time, as well as the company’s ongoing expansion into the United Kingdom.

Personifying the young Chief Operation Officer’s ongoing hard work and drive, this year’s Irish ‘Grand Final’ which climaxed in April at Dublin’s hallowed concert venue, proved to be cause for even more celebrations, as the team materialised their biggest and best ‘Grand Final’ yet.

Sara credits her boss Troy Armour, Junk Kouture CEO with the opportunity of a lifetime.

“I’m immensely fortunate to work for someone who doesn’t see age as a barrier to success. Sometimes all you need is for someone to believe in you and that all makes the difference,” added Sara.

Ticking Cannes Film Festival and New York off her 2017 business agenda, Sara’s ambitions for the brand show no sign of slowing down.

Currently working in Cleveland, Ohio on the company’s expansion plans into the US, Sara is an integral part of the company’s ongoing success.

