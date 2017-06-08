Scholarship success for Roe Valley students

Six students at North West Regional College have been awarded scholarships by renewable energy group, Gaelectric.

The students, enrolled in courses in Construction and the Built Environment; Architectural Technology, Civil Engineering and Sustainable Construction, received £500 each at a reception held at NWRC’s Main Street campus in Limavady, marking the success they have achieved in their studies to date.

Receiving the scholarships were: St Mary’s pupils Sean Butcher and Manus Quigley and St. Patrick’s College Dungiven student Mark Mulhern who have undertaken the BTec Level 3 Sub Diploma in Construction and the Built Environment at the Limavady campus.

NWRC student Chanelle McCook received her award for studies in the Foundation Degree in Civil Engineering; Cain Hunt for studies in the Foundation Degree in Architectural Technology and Mairtin Henry for the Foundation Degree in Sustainable Construction.

John Logue, Curriculum Manager for the Built Environment at NWRC said: “All six students clearly stand out as young people who are committed to their studies and as potential leaders in the Built Environment professions.

“I’d like to thank Gaelectric for their ongoing commitment to supporting education and community development alongside the development of renewable energy in the North West Region. “

Patrick McClughan, Head of Corporate Affairs at Gaelectric said: “Gaelectric are always open to new ideas and people who want to make a difference.”