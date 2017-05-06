Schools authority to be invited to council

Members of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Governance and Strategic Planning Committee have refused to endorse the Education Authority’s draft Strategic Plan for 2017 to 2027.

Councillors, instead, opted to invite the education authority to address the committee over reported “sustainability issues” at some schools in the council area.

In its Annual Action Plan for 2017/18, the EA identified several schools, namely, Loughash PS, Donemana, Altishane, Donemana, St Joseph’s PS, Artigarvan, St Patrick’s PS, Donemana, in the Glenmoran and Donemana area, where, it said, “sustainability was an issue”. Erganagh PS, Castlederg, was also listed.

The committee refused to sign off on a letter endorsing the EA’s Strategic Plan until it heard from the authority on potential mergers or closures.