Search resumes along the River Foyle

A major search operation resumed this morning following reports that a man entered the River Foyle yesterday.

Volunteers were today gathering at the Peace Bridge to search along the river, while Foyle Search and Rescue and other emergency services were also involved in patrolling the river for any sign of the missing man.

Foyle Search & Rescue’s Emergency Response Team were activated by pager to reports of a person being observed entering the river at 11.15am on Thursday.

Staff and volunteers from the local charity responded to the scene with a mobile unit, two boats and a jet ski.

The PSNI, Fire & Rescue Service , Ambulance Service join Foyle Search and Rescue crews as they commenced a joint search operation on land and water with aerial support from HM Coastguard Rescue 999 dispatched from Prestwick.

Foyle Search & Rescue in an update last night said that there had been additional support from Harbour Patrol vessels, alongside their own personnel from the Second Response Team.

The search continued until 6.30pm last night before being stood down.

In the update the Derry charity said: “Foyle Search and Rescue are offering the Family concerned our full support at this difficult time and will continue to conduct searches on a daily basis.”