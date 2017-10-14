Searches of River Foyle continue for 46-year-old man

Searches are continuing for a 46-year-old man who entered the River Foyle at the Foyle Bridge on Friday morning.

The PSNI in Derry have asked members of the public who want to help in the search operation to co-ordinate with the Foyle Search and Rescue charity.

The Foyle Bridge was closed yesterday morning and a helicopter scrambled to the area following reports that there had been an incident involving a vulnerable male.

Police have confirmed that they are continuing to work with Foyle Search and Rescue to conduct searches of the river following the report that “a 46-year-old male entered the water of the River Foyle at 10.09 a.m.,” yesterday.

“Whilst all offers of help and support from the community are welcomed we ask that all search efforts are co-ordinated through Foyle Search and Rescue,” the PSNI stated.