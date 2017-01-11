‘Secure your home’ warning issued after creeper burglars target several homes

Creepers burglars targeted several homes in Templemore over the past few weeks.

Sinn Féin Councillor Eric McGinley called on residents to ensure their cars and houses were properly secured from burglars.

He said: “A number of homes and vehicles were targeted by burglars in the Templegrove area of the city prior to Christmas and over the past weekend.

“Whilst the sole responsibility for these actions lie with the criminals involved it is still the case that some residents are not ensuring that their possessions are securely locked or fastened.

“This makes it easier for thieves to invade people’s property and privacy.

“I would appeal to all residents to ensure that they take the time to lock doors and windows and to make it is as difficult as possible for these individuals to carry out their criminal activities.

“I would also make residents aware that they can avail of home security equipment and I am happy to assist with any enquiries in this regard.”