Sense of shock among community following tragic death of six year-old-boy, say Colrs.

Independent councillors Gary Donnelly and Sean Carr have spoken of a palpable sense of shock among the local community following the tragic death of six-year-old Donnacadh Maguire in The Moor on Tuesday.

Donnacadh died in hospital after being discovered with significant injuries in the Tyrconnell Street area at approximately 10.30 a.m. this morning.

Colr. Donnelly, who visited the area with Colr. Carr shortly after the tragedy unfolded, said: “There is a sense of absolute shock and sadness in the local community as a result of what happened this morning.

“It’s a terrible tragedy, particularly when you are dealing with the death of a young child. Our thoughts are with his family.”

Colr. Carr added: “I’d just like to send our condolences to the family. It’s an awful tragedy and the local community is in a state of total shock.”

Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding Donnacadh’s death.

In a statement, the PSNI said: “While it is possible that Donnacadh’s injuries were sustained as the result of a collision with a vehicle, we are working to establish exactly what happened and we are keen to speak to witnesses. “I would ask anyone who was on Tyrconnell Street this morning between 10am and 10.30am to please get in touch with officers in Strand Road or the Collision Investigation Unit by calling 101, quoting reference number 390 of 11/07/17.”