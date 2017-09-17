September 1967: Dutch experts warn strong wall needed to protect golf course and Fahan road

Coast erosion threatens Buncrana’s ‘lifeline’

Dutch experts on drainage have estimated that it will take about quarter of a million pounds to build a sufficiently strong wall to stop the coast erosion, which is eating away the North-West Golf Club’s links at Lisfannon and threatening the main road between Buncrana and Fahan.

This was stated by Mr. A. C. Bateman, chairman of Buncrana Urban Council, at a public meeting held in Buncrana to discuss the draft development plan for the town.

Mr. Bateman regretted that no attention had been paid to the Fahan Road, which, he said, represented Buncrana’s ‘lifeline’.

Donegal Techs. in bad way for

teachers

Donegal Co. Vocational Education Committee was told this week of a serious shortage of teachers in day schools in the county.

Before the meeting was the report of a recent meeting of the Selection Board at which the C.E.O. (Mr. M.J. Cryan) stated that a meeting of headmasters in Stranorlar had considered the staffing question in detail and from the very high enrolments at nearly all schools there was an urgent need for appointment of additional teachers in history and geography, science and mathematics, modern languages, preferably French, with general subjects.

Buncrana sets target of 100 new houses by 1971

Buncrana Urban Council has set itself a target of 100 new houses by 1971. An assessment of the town’s housing needs prepared by the local health inspector, was considered at the Council’s monthly meeting and after consideration the members decided to increase the town’s estimated future needs by 34 houses over the recommended figure of 20 suggested in the survey.

The Town Clerk, Mr. M. Ward, said that at the present time there were 35 names on the Council’s housing list.

The Council had accepted an offer for the purchase of 2.5 acres of land for housing at Ardaravan.