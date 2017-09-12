September 1982: Minister Pádraig Flynn visits Derry, says he wants urgent cross-border action

The Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, Pádraig Flynn, visited Derry yesterday to discuss cross-border co-operation and development with representatives of Derry City Council, the Foyle Development organisation, Strabane District Council and Donegal Regional Development Organisation.

Mr. Flynn said that his visit was to promote cross border co-operation between the Irish and British Governments in an effort to solve the region’s economic problems. He said that he had been appointed by An Taoiseach, Charles Haughey, to take special responsibility for cross-border negotiations and to bring relief to the area’s “urgent and pressing problems”. He added that he was hoping for an integrated approach by the authorities on both sides of the border to the region’s difficulties and that he hoped a co-ordinated approach could be made for E.E.C. support for various projects in the region.