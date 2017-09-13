September 1982: Proposal to reclaim Lough Swilly using landfill rubbish from Letterkenny

The reclamation of part of the Swilly using rubbish from Letterkenny and the surrounding area was described as the ‘ideal solution’ to the town’s controversial dumping problem at the Urban Council meeting on Monday night.

County manager, Mr. P. McCarthy, said that Assistant County Engineer, Mr. Arthur Spears, was preparing a report on this possibility but added that other locations and options were still being considered.

The Council’s difficulty in securing a new dump was highlighted at the meeting by a petition from Calhame/Woodlands residents, protesting against their area being considered as a location.

Short-term dumping measures have been taken by the Council since the Labbadish dump was closed down following a much-publicised campaingn of protest by local people.