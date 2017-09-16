September 1992: Donegal heroes on the brink of making history

Here comes the moment of truth for Donegal heroes

The streets and byways of Donegal will be deserted between 3.30 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday as the hopes of an entire county focus on the cauldron of Croke Park where Dublin stand in the way of a first-ever All-Ireland title for the northereners. Thousands of Donegal people will add their own colour and sound to the occasion while at home television sets and radios will beam the match to almost every house, hotel and pub as Brian McEniff and the boys in green and gold set about the task of ensuring an extra passenger on the journey back - one Mr. Sam Maguire.

Donegal’s favourite son Daniel O’Donnell is ‘Top of the Pops’

Donegal singing sensation, Daniel O’Donnell, really hit the big time last night when he made his first appearance on the BBC’s ‘Top of the Pops’ to perform his chart-topping hit, ‘I Wanna Dance with You’ to an audience of thousands.

However, Kincasslagh’s favourite son, just back from a record-breaking tour of Australia, will be hot-legging it back to Ireland tomorrow where he will join the thousands upon thousands of Donegal fans at Croke Park on Sunday to cheer on the ‘Sons of the Heather’ in the All-Ireland Football final against Dublin.

First live lambs from Inishowen are off to the Mediterranean

A group of Inishowen sheep farmers are exploring the possibility of opening what could be a lucrative export trade to Mediterranean countries where lighter weight lambs are regarded as something of a delicacy.

Eight farmers attached to the Carndonagh-based Inishowen Co-Operative Society this week exported to Spain what is believed to be the first ever live lambs from Donegal.

The livestock consignment is the first of around 2,500 lightweight lambs that the Co-Op will be sending to the Mediterranean.