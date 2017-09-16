September 1992: Saturday night at the movies changes forever in Derry with the last picture show at the old Strand

The last picture show at the Strand

One of Derry’s best known entertainment centres, the Strand Cinema, on Strand Road, closed its doors last night for the final time to make way for a new multi-purpose development.

The cinema, which can boast that it launched a thousand courtships, will be demolished and replaced next year by a new multi-screen complex.

The manager of the Strand Cinema for the last sixteen and a half years, George Arrow, said that while he was looking forward to the new development the cinema held many, many happy memories for him.

Ó hEára calls for end to Irish ban

Derry Sinn Féin councillor Gearóid Ó hEára has given his full support to the ongoing campaign in Derry for the abolition of the bye-law prohibiting the erection of street signs in Irish.

Speaking to the ‘Journal’ this week, the Sinn Féin Councillor said: “The past week has seen the erection of Irish street signs on almost every street within Derry, possible the first time that such a thing has happened since the Derry Walls were built.

“There has also been a widespread postering campaign calling for an end to the ban on the erection of street signs in Irish.”

Hume in plea for customs agents

The plight of Ireland’s 1,100 full-time customs agents, who face redundancy at the end of the year with the final abolition of border controls, has been raised in the European Parlaiment by John Hume, MEP.

Throughout the EC, some 63,000 clearance agents will be left with nothing to do from midnight on December 31.

The European Commission had promised a special budget of 30 million ECU’s to cover the cost of retraining them for alternative jobs, but the Council of Ministers - representing the 12 member-state governments - has refused to foot the bill.