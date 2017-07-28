Series of commemorations planned to mark 36th anniversary of INLA hunger striker Kevin Lynch

A series of commemorations marking the 36th anniversary of the death of INLA hunger striker Kevin Lynch will take place in Dungiven over the weekend, culminating in the annual memorial parade on Sunday.

The Kevin Lynch Memorial Flute Band have called on those attending to assembly at the Chapel car park at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. The parade will proceed along Chapel Road, Main Street, Ballyquin Road, Station Road and Garvagh Road between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. A series of concerts are also programmed over the course of the weekend, in advance of the anniversary of the Park native’s death after 71 days on hunger strike in the H-Blocks on August 1, 1981. The PSNI have urged motorists to seek alternative routes as delays for drivers travelling through the town are expected on Sunday.