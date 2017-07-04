Seymour Gardens Residential Home celebrates 40th Anniversary

Residents, their families and staff came together recently to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Seymour Gardens Residential Home in the Waterside.

The 26-bed Western Health and Social Care Trust unit, which opened in 1977.

The facility is the only residential home in the northern sector of the Western Trust dedicated to the care of people with dementia who are in need of a level of care and support that cannot be provided through services in the community.

John McGarvey, Assistant Director of Intermediate Care and Rehabilitation, said: “On behalf of the Western Trust I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge the outstanding work being carried out by the staff in Seymour Gardens in delivering an exceptionally high quality services for their residents and their families.

“Staff at Seymour Gardens show a real passion and commitment to bettering the lives of their residents and I wish them continued success.”

Speaking at the celebration event, Jacqueline McCafferty, Officer in Charge of Seymour Gardens commented: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank all those involved in supporting us, but most of all I would like to thank my team for their commitment, their passion, compassion, professionalism and hard work in ensuring that the needs of the residents are at the forefront of our service.

“The service we provide at Seymour is underpinned by a philosophy of care and a set of core values which aim to provide a friendly, caring and stimulating environment, where residents feel valued, their rights are upheld and everyone is treated with dignity and respect.”

A broad range of physical, social, emotional, nutritional and environmental needs are provided to residents at the home by around 30 highly skilled and trained staff made up of core domestic, catering and activities staff.

Seymour Gardens is supported with providing service to their residents by building and maintain strong working relationships with professionals, friends, family and the voluntary and private sectors.

The staff also maintain strong links with the local community to promote social inclusion for the residents.

They are also supported by the fundraising committee ‘Friends of Seymour’ who provide financial assist to enable the home to offer the residents more choice and quality of service provision.

Seymour Gardens offers permanent accommodation to meet individually assessed needs; temporary accommodation and respite care, to give carers a break throughout the year. A programme of entertainment is organised throughout the year and includes social evenings, outings and birthday parties.

The home has an activity worker who works within the home five days per week. There is also a multi-sensory room, where residents can relax and listen to soft music. Daily newspapers are provided by the home.

Residents can make and receive phone calls and each resident has a resident key worker.