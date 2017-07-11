Sharp rise in dog licenses issued across council area

The number of dogs licensed across Derry & Strabane have jumped by 23 per cent to 7,191 dogs.

There was also a 54 per cent increase in the number of licenses issued with control conditions such as keeping a dog muzzled in public places, issued as a result of dog attacks or straying.

A new initiative last year saw dog wardens educating 1,500 Primary 6 and 7 children on safety around dogs and the responsibilities of looking after a dog.

SDLP Councillor Shauna Cusack said she was impressed that most areas have seen an increase in responsible dog ownership.

“Obviously we know there is still room for improvement,” she said, but added that the range of schemes introduced was very positive, “especially the schemes going into schools and educating about dogs - if you start there then it will follow them through their life and that is a good thing.”