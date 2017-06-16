Shiver me timbers! Local Councillors’ form relay team to help battle cancer

It was all hands on deck at the Council chambers in Derry yesterday as five Independent representatives came together to form a new band of buccaneers to help battle cancer.
Derry Councillors Warren Robinson, Gary Donnelly, Sean Carr and Darren O’Reilly have teamed up with Strabane Councillor Paul Gallagher to form a new ‘Pirates of the Cure-A-Being’ relay team.
They gathered under the Jolly Roger flag in the Guildhall yesterday to announce they have entered a team in a Cancer Research ‘Relay For Life’ 24-hour fundraising event to be held at St Columb’s Park on Saturday, June 24.
The Derry team, under the banner name ‘The Independos’, have now set up a fundraising page on the Cancer Research Relay For Life website.
In a statement on their page, the group said: “We’ll be taking it in turns to walk around the track for the duration of the Relay on June 24 so donate online - it’s quick, easy and totally secure.
“All money raised will support Cancer Research UK’s life-saving research into preventing, controlling and curing all cancers.
“Every step we make towards beating cancer relies on every pound donated and your donation will make a real difference!”
The gang also thanked all those who have donated so far and appealed to local people to help support the cause.
Relay For Life is a year-round team fundraising challenge bringing communities together to beat cancer.
The event at St Columb’s Park Sports Track in Derry will start at 3pm next Saturday.
To donate go to: www.relay.cancerresearchuk.org/site/TR/RelayForLife/General?pg=team&fr_id=1710&team_id=10575&t=Relay+For+Life+-+Cancer+Research+UK