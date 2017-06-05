Shock and sadness at passing of Professor Paddy Johnston

Tributes have been paid to the Derry born Vice Chancellor of Queen’s University Paddy Johnston after his sudden death at the weekend.

The leading cancer expert took up the position as Vice-Chancellor of Queen’s in 2014.

He died suddenly on Sunday.

James O’Kane, Registrar and Chief Operating Officer at Queen’s University, Belfast, said:

“It is with a deep sense of shock and loss that I have to announce the untimely and sudden death of our Vice-Chancellor, Professor Patrick Johnston, earlier today.

“We extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to Iseult, his wife, their four boys, Seamus, Eoghan, Niall and Ruari, and the wider family circle at this desperately sad time.”

Invest Northern Ireland Chief Executive, Alastair Hamilton, also expressed his shock at the sudden passing of Paddy Johnston.

Mr Hamilton said: “I was shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden passing of Professor Paddy Johnston yesterday. On behalf of the Invest NI team, I would offer my sympathy to Paddy’s wife and family who are having to deal with this loss.

“I would also like to pay tribute to the tremendous contribution which Paddy made throughout his career to the betterment of society, not only in Northern Ireland, but globally. His ground breaking research into cancer treatment was, rightly, internationally recognised and played a huge role in showcasing our research capability on a global stage.

“More recently, since he become Vice Chancellor of Queen’s University, I had the privilege of working closely with Paddy and our wider higher education sector to promote the outstanding capability of our universities in international markets. His loss will be felt across the globe.”