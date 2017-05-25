Short by Derry film maker to be aired on BBC Arts Show

A short film focusing on Derry girls on a night out in Wetherspoons is to be aired on a BBC Arts Show later tonight (May 25).

‘Star Factory’ is a two minute film made by Derry based film maker Myrid Carten.

It is about a young Derry girls’ battle to transcend the ugliness of Wetherspoons toilet.

Myrid, whose film making practice includes moving image, photography, public engagement incentives and site-specific screenings, said the film imagines how Derry women’s role in the shirt factories is evident in the way girls present and view themselves on a Friday night out in Wetherspoons.

All the case are Derry-born or based and include choreographer Janie Doherty, Jilly St John and Charlotte Coyle.

The film was screened in the Void Gallery last week and will be aired on BBC’s The Art Show at 10pm tonight.