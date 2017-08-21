Shots fired at house ‘sectarian’ - Councillor

Police are investigating what a local Councillor has described as a ‘sectarian’ attack in which shots were fired at a house in the Waterside over the weekend.

A young child was asleep at the Rossdowney Drive address when the attack occurred at around 11.30pm on Saturday, August 19.

Detectives at Strand Road said they are keen to hear from anybody who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident, or anyone who may have heard the shots being fired, or who saw anyone fleeing the area.

Detective Constable Donnell said: “It is very fortunate that we are not dealing with a death this morning.

“The house where this incident occurred was occupied at the time and a toddler was sleeping in a room upstairs.

“This was an extremely reckless act in which we believe at least two shots were fired through the front windows of the property.

“I would urge anyone with any information to contact police on the non-emergency number, quoting reference 1436 of 19/8/117.

“Alternatively, information can also be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Sinn Fein Councillor Christopher Jackson has condemned what he said was a “sectarian” gun attack.

Councillor Jackson said:

“This attack during which shots were fired at a house in Rossdowney Drive is wrong and must be condemned.

“Thankfully no one was injured in this incident but it must have been a frightening experience for those in the area at the time.

“There is no place for guns on the streets of our city and those behind these attacks need to end their war with the community.”