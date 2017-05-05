Sinn Fein delegation meet with Parades Commission

A Sinn Fein delegation met with the Parades Commission on Tuesday about issues in Limavady during the marching season.

The meeting follows complaints to Sinn Fein Colr. Brenda Chivers (at right) from residents who said they felt “hemmed in their homes” during a recent weekend parade in the town.

In a statement, Colr. Chivers said: “Myself, along with colleagues, Colr. Dermot Nicholl and Caoimhe Archibald, met with the Parades Commission on Tuesday afternoon to raise issues which were brought to our attention around parades in Limavady. Further meetings are still to take place this week to work to address these concerns,” said Colr. Chivers.

The Parades Commission said “all evidence to the Commission is treated as confidential” and “therefore, may not disclose the identity of parties with whom it has engaged.”

In a statement, the Commission said they are “aware of concerns regarding late-night parades in Limavady, and has received information and evidence about the large annual band parades which take place in the town.” “The Commission is focused on encouraging better communication amongst all parties to ensure that local concerns about band parades in Limavady are addressed,” added the Commission spokesperson.