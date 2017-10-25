Sinn Féin MP Elisha McCallion: Glen Barr’s commitment to Waterside community was unwavering

Derry Sinn Féin MP Elisha McCallion has expressed condolences to the family and friends of the late Glen Barr, stating that his commitment to the community in the Waterside had been unwavering throughout his life.

The Foyle MP remarked that the one-time UDA leader had undergone a remarkable journey to become a champion of the peace process in later life.

“My thoughts, prayers and sympathies are with the family and friends of Glen Barr at this sad and difficult time,” she said.

“While we may have disagreed politically, no one can doubt Glen Barr’s commitment to his community.

“In recent years he had embarked on a journey toward reconciliation and his work around exploring the legacy of the First World War was particularly significant.

“There is role for all of us in the task of building a reconciled community in a reconciled Ireland.”