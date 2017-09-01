Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams is to visit flood ravaged Eglinton and Inishowen

The leader of Sinn Féin Gerry Adams is set to visit Eglinton and Inishowen today to meet families and businesses affected by the recent flooding in the area.

The Louth TD will be touring affected areas of Inishowen before meeting residents in the County Derry village, which was also badly hit last week.

Meanwhile, Foyle Sinn Féin MP Elisha McCallion has urged anyone affected by the floods and still awaiting assistance to contact her office on 02871 377551 or the local council on 02871 253253.