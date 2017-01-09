Sinn Féin proceed with move to oust Robin Newton

Sinn Féin has lodged its motion of no confidence against the Stormont speaker Robin Newton as promised by Park-based national chairperson Declan Kearney on Friday.

Speaking on Monday, Sinn Féin’s chief whip at Stormont, Carál Ní Chuilín, said: “We have lodged our motion of no confidence in Speaker Robin Newton.

“The performance in the Assembly on December 19 was a shambles and totally compromised the independence and integrity of that office.

“The Speaker should be above reproach and independently accountable to the political institutions. However, he is acting without regard to the integrity of the office and as such his position is now untenable.

“He is now part of the problem and an integral part of the unfolding crisis and he should resign immediately.”