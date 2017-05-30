Sinn Féin to host ‘Women in Leadership’ in Derry

Senior Sinn Féin representatives will be arriving in Derry this week to host an event focusing on local women in positions of leadership from all sectors.

The party’s leader in the North Michelle O’Neill and Mary Lou McDonald Teachta Dála (TD) for Dublin Central, will be attending the event in the city this Friday.

Speaking ahead of the ‘Women in Leadership’ event, which gets under way at 2.30pm at the Waterfoot Hotel, Sinn Fein Foyle Westminster candidate Elisha McCallion MLA said: “This election provides an opportunity to have a new voice for a new era in Irish politics. We also have an opportunity to ensure that the politics of domination does not return and there is no return to the status quo in the North.

“You can choose the progressive politics of equality, respect and integrity by voting Sinn Féin.

“At our ‘Women in Leadership’ event we will be engaging with women who are leaders in every aspect of community activity in Foyle.

“We want to enable them to continue to provide that leadership and offer our support for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.”

Mrs. McCallion said that it was also important “that we not only encourage the participation of more women in public life and to lead the need for change, but that we encourage more women to participate in the democratic process by casting their vote.”

She added: “In this new era of politics we need a new voice to lead us. I can be that voice for everyone.

“Sinn Féin will continue to fight for gender equality in every aspect of public and political life and across all sectors of society.

“Michelle O’Neill, MLA, and Mary Lou McDonald, TD will join me in the ‘Women in Leadership’ event on June 2nd at 2.30 pm in the Waterfoot Hotel.”

An open invitation has been issued to all women in the Foyle constituency who wish to attend the event on Friday to come along.