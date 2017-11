Sinn Féin will have a new leader before the 100th anniversary of the election of the First Dáil next year.

Current President, Gerry Adams, T.D., announced the significant development at the party's Ard Fheis on Saturday.

"This is my last Ard Fheis as Uachtarán Sinn Féin.

"I will ask the incoming Ard Comhairle to agree a date in 2018 for a special Ard Fheis to elect our next Uachartaran," he said.