Sinn Féin youth commemorate all young people killed in the Conflict

Hundreds of young Sinn Féin activists have gathered at a special ceremony to commemorate all young people killed in the Conflict.

The youth party members from across Ireland gathered at the Monument off Hogg’s Folly in the Brandywell for the event on Saturday afternoon.

Daire Lamberton addressing those gathered.

The ceremony formed part of the Sinn Féin National Youth Congress taking place at the Gasyard Centre in the Brandywell this weekend.

The event was opened with a rendition of ‘Something Inside So Strong’ by Barry Davey.

Daire Lamberton told those gathered that the replica ancient cairn stone monument they had gathered at was the central point in the area for remembering all those who “paid the ultimate sacrifice in the struggle for Irish freedom”.

She said that such monuments should serve as an inspiration, adding that a new flag pole has been installed to remember the patriot dead and honour all Republicans from the area as they go on their final journey to the City Cemetery.

Sinn Fein youth party members with local representatives and picture of Gerald Donaghey in foreground.

“The flag flying here is orange as well as green,” she said. “Seeking unity among our people is at the core of our Irish republicanism and has been since it was first articulated by Theobald Wolfe Tone.

“Reconciliation, respect and accommodation - these are the right things to do. It is the republican thing to do.

“At today’s event we remember all those young people who died during the conflict.”

Caolán McGinley, chairperson of Ógra Shinn Féin in Derry laid a wreath at the monument for all members of Na Fianna Eireann and Ógra Shinn Féin Fein who have passed away.

SF Youth members gathered in the Bogside.

This was followed by a minute’s silence, after which Daire told those gathered: On the monument here is inscribed the name of Fian Gerald Donaghey. Gerald was just 17 when he was murdered just a few hundred yards away from where we stand.

“We would like to assure everyone here today that the name of Gerald Donaghey will not be forgotten.”

The ceremony was brought to a close with a rendition of Amhrán na bhFiann by Naoise Ó Faoláin.