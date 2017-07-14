Sister Carmel’s 60 years as a nun in Derry

A special Diamond Jubilee Mass has been held for local nun Sister Carmel Guinan.

Sister Carmel this month celebrates 60 years in Religious Life and Service in the Derry area.

Sr. Carmel was born in Co Tipperary in 1929, and entered the Good Shepherd Sisters on February 8, 1955.

She was appointed to Derry on September 8, 1961 and has been here since.

Fr Michael Canny recently celebrated Mass for the Diamond Jubilee of Sister Carmel in the Dromantine Retreat Centre, Newry.

Speaking during the Service, which was attended by family and friends of Sr. Carmel, Fr Canny said: “Sr. Carmel, over 60 years ago, in faith and guided by others of faith, you choose to dedicate your life to listening to the voice of God and living out that call as a member of the Good Shepherd Sisters.

“That decision to leave family, friends and home on February 8, 1955 brought you to Limerick, Cork, a domestic science course in Dublin and back to Limerick where with six others sisters you made your final vows.

“On September 8, 1961 your ‘Yes’ to God’s plan found you being appointed to the Good Shepherd Convent in Derry where you have remained since.Your time spent in prayer and in your work in St Mary’s in Derry, and in more recent years as chaplain at Altnagelvin Hospital has been your living out of that initial ‘Yes’ you said when you left home in Tipperary all those years ago,” Fr. Canny added.