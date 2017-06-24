Skeoge upgrade being considered by TransportNI

TransportNI is considering bringing the mid-section of the Skeoge Link road up to four lane dual-carriageway standard but has admitted that the authority will have to weigh safety versus convenience if it decides to proceed with such a development.

Mr. Conor Loughrey, TransportNI’s Western Divisional Roads Manager, indicated that upgrading the major interconnector on the stretch between the Ballyarnett Roundabout and the new Glenabbey developments, was actively under consideration.

Mr. Loughrey told members of the Derry City and Strabane District Council Environment and Regeneration Committee that the option was being looked at after advising that the department hoped to take forward a much smaller improvement scheme at the Ballyarnett Roundabout for which a developer contribution has already been secured.

The local roads chief said the option of widening the section between the Racecourse Road and Lower Galliagh was discussed four years ago.

But Mr. Loughrey said that the pros and cons of a four lane carriageway versus a two-way carriageway had to be considered.

He said: “We are looking at that. It’s a work in progess.”

Mr. Loughrey said road users and residents of the area may prefer the mainteance of a two lane dual carriageway, which makes ingress and egress safer, but added that there was also a case for widening the road and improving traffic flow.