Slaughtmanus residents welcome PAC decision to dismiss wind farm appeal

Residents of Barr Cregg, Ballymaclanigan and Slaughtmanus have expressed relief after the Planning Appeals Commission (PAC) refused Renewable Energy Systems Ltd. permission to proceed with a proposed seven turbine wind farm on the hillsides to the south and east of the city.

RES appealed Derry City and Strabane District Council’s decision to refuse planning permission for its Barr Cregg Wind Farm on the grounds that it would have an ‘unacceptable adverse impact on active peatland’ in the area.

However, the appeal, which was heard by the PAC at the end of June, has been dismissed.

Welcoming the Appeal Commission’s dismissal on behalf of those opposed to the wind farm within the Slaughtmanus community, local resident Ken Francis stated: “The community have always felt that the environmental, visual and ecological impact of this proposal had no place so close to a community of close to 80 homes.

“The community hopes that this case will form a benchmark for the placing of wind farms.”