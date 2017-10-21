Slideshow: Brickfield residents celebrate 20th anniversary bash in Bligh’s Lane

Residents of Brickfield Court in Bligh’s Lane were undeterred by the heavy weather heralding the approach of Storm Ophelia as they celebrated the sheltered accommodation centre’s 20th anniversary on Monday.

Incredibly, the Apex Housing Association managed centre for independent living for tenants over 60 years of age, has been operating in Creggan since 1997!

To mark the occasion the centre manager Raymond Campbell and his staff decided to celebrate with afternoon tea.

The party had been organised before the extent of the serious risk posed by the approaching Storm Ophelia had become apparent. But nothing was going to stop the residents enjoying themselves and, let’s face it, Brickfield seemed all the cosier with the wind rising outside.

Mary Mackey, Kay Balmer Maria Twamley and Celine Brolly, all pictured below, were among the elder stateswomen enjoying themselves at Brickfield on Monday.

Mary, Kay, Maria and Celine have all been living in Brickfield for the past 20 years. Celine marked the occasion by entertaining residents with a song or two, see below, and was even joined by her daughter for a duet.

A grand day was enjoyed by all, despite the weather outside, and the centre is looking forward to another 20 years in the heart of the Creggan community.

Brickfield Court consists of one three bedroom house and 42 self–contained one and two bedroom flats in a purpose built three storey building off Bligh’s Lane.

Set in landscaped grounds with seating facilities it is within easy reach of all local amenities and within walking distance of the Ráth Mór Shopping Centre.

To find out more details about the centre you can contact Apex Housing Association head office at 10 Butcher Street, Derry, BT48 6HL on 028 7130 4800: Office hours: Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm.