Slippery pavements warning

SDLP Foyle MLA, Mark H Durkan, has called on Transport NI to look into safety concerns over flagstones around Castle Gate in Derry’s city centre.

Mr Durkan said it was recently brought to his attention that the pavement under Castle Gate is “extremely slippy underfoot”, particularly in wet weather.

“I appreciate that the design and aesthetics of the pavement are complementary and sympathetic to the historic Walls, however, this cannot be at the expense of people’s safety,” he said.

“The fact that this area is also on a slope, further exacerbates the problem.

Mr. Durkan has requested Transport NI inspect the area and hopefully offer a suitable, safer solution. “I would hope any work would be undertaken before anyone has a fall or injures themselves and certainly before the onset of winter.”