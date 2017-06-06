Smoked Cannabis on a near nightly basis

A 36-years-old Shantallow man who smoked Cannabis on a daily basis, but eventually came to regard habitual use of the drug as irresponsible after being arrested by police, has been fined £200 after appearing at Derry Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

A Public Prosecution Service solicitor told the court how police officers noticed a strong smell of Cannabis coming from the living room of Anthony Deeney’s Old School Lane home when they attended in relation to another matter on January 27, 2017.

According to the prosecuting solicitor it was the defendant himself who had actually alerted police to a quantity of Cannabis located down the side of an armchair in the living room.

Following the discovery of the Cannabis, Deeney was arrested and taken to Strand Road PSNI Station, the PPS solicitor added.

During police interview Deeney told officers that the Cannabis had been for his own personal use and that he had lately gotten into the habit of smoking the drug nearly every day, the court was told.

A defence solicitor asked the court to give Deeney some credit for the fact that he had personally directed police officers to the Cannabis.

She said the defendant had got into a habit of smoking Cannabis almost on a nightly basis.

Deeney’s solicitor went on to state that in the wake of the incident the defendant, as a father, had time to reflect on how irresponsible the use of the drug could be.

District Judge Barney McElholm fined the defendant £200 and ordered that the seized drugs be destroyed.