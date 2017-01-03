Smoking cessation clinics to start in Derry

Local smokers have been urged to make a New Year’s Resolution to kick the habit, with new programmes being introduced this week.

The Healthy Living Centre Alliance and the Public Health Agency have teamed up to provide a series of smoking cessation programmes to coincide with the start of 2017.

The first project will start at the Health Forum Office in Quayside Shopping Centre tomorrow (Wednesday), January 4 at 6.30 p.m. Contact Lorraine Kivlehan 02871 365330 or lorraine@bbhealthforum.org

The second project will begin at the Old Library Trust, Central Drive, Creggan on Thursday, January 5 at 11am, Contact: Donna Deery on 02871 373870 or e-mail: donna@olt.ie

Smoking is the single greatest cause of preventable illness and premature death, with up to 2,300 people dying prematurely a year in the north from smoking-related illnesses.

Tony Doherty of the Alliance said: “Many people resolve to kick the habit at this time of year before realising that quitting smoking can be more than they bargained for. For us, it is important to provide cessation services at the most popular time of the year for quitting, in the hope that more smokers will stop. Many people get greater benefit from the challenge of quitting if they are part of a group. It is our intention to set up smoking cessation groups so that quitters can receive Nicotine Replacement Therapy, specialist support the health service and support from one another on their journey to a smoke-free healthier lifestyle.”