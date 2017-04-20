Social media reacts to second hypodermic needle found in Derry

Derry people have described the second discovery of another used hypodermic needle in the city as “disgusting” and “awful”.

Earlier this week a taxi man went public when he discovered a used hypodermic needle in the back seat of his car.

Then, on Wednesday evening, a Derry mother contacted the ‘Journal’ with news that something similar had been discovered near her home in Drumard Park.

“Is this to become an everyday occurrence, bloody disgusting,” said one woman on Facebook.

“This kind of thing needs to be stopped before it gets worse,” commented another.

One man described the incident as a potential “nightmare” scenario.

“A few of these needles were found in the Bligh’s Lane area a few weeks ago in peoples’ gardens - this sort of thing must be stopped before a child gets pricked with one of these dirty needles - everyone’s nightmare,” he said on Facebook.

Another man was quick to slam the person responsible for discarding the needle when he said: “Not only putting themselves in danger, but the others around them... the children in particular. Disgrace.”