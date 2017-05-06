Solidarity vigil in Derry for Palestinian hunger strikers

Sinn Féin held a solidarity vigil in Derry on Friday afternoon in support of 1,600 Palestinian prisoners who are currently on hunger strike against ‘brutal’ treatment in Israeli jails.

The vigil took place at the H Block Monument on Rossville Street and coincided with the 36th anniversary of Bobby Sands’ death on hunger strike.

Foyle MLA Raymond McCartney said: “There have been a number of these vigils held across Ireland to send a message of solidarity to all those Palestinians incarcerated in Israeli jails and those who are on hunger strike.

“It’s very poignant that they took place on the 36th anniversary of the death of Bobby Sands.

“Sinn Féin President Gerry Adams has urged the Israeli government to abandon its apartheid policies and enter into a meaningful process of peace talks. It urgently needs to defuse the prison crisis by releasing all of those held under internment orders and implement a prison regime that respects the rights of prisoners.

“He has also written to the Minister for Foreign Affairs Charlie Flanagan to communicate to the Israeli government our concern at the ill-treatment of Palestinian prisoners.”